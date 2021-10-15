Trimming down the fouls to be critical for Jabari Walker in 2021-2022

By the end of Colorado's NCAA Tournament run last March, then-true freshman forward Jabari Walker had done much to generate a significant level of buzz around him as he entered the offseason and geared up for year two at CU.

Sophomore forward Jabari Walker runs some sprints during Friday's practice at the CU Events Center (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

After all, on the national stage, he absolutely shelled Georgetown in the opening round of March Madness, going 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and dropping a team-high 24 points. Walker could hardly miss, hitting 9-of-10 attempted shots in total, and the Buffaloes cruised to a 96-73 victory. If that wasn't enough, there was the three-game stretch earlier in the season as the Buffs got settled into Pac-12 league play that saw him break out as a collegiate player. In a five-day span in January, Walker posted back-to-back double-doubles on the road at Utah (15 points, 10 boards) and at home vs. California (23 points, 11 rebounds), as he went on to score 11 points with eight rebounds in CU's next game against Stanford. All in all, having averaged just over 14 points per game as a freshman, the Buffs' 6-foot-8 freshman phenom, whose only other Pac-12 offer besides the Buffaloes came from Cal, earned himself a spot on the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. That being said, Walker also displayed some areas in which improvement is required, despite his solid debut campaign with the Buffs. First and foremost is cutting down on fouls. Walker's struggles to stay out of foul trouble plagued him considerably in his freshman season, often coming in spurts and contributing directly to him seeing less minutes in a given game.

Jabari Walker defends a low post shot by fellow sophomore forward Tristan da Silva during Friday's practice in Boulder (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

In a 81-45 blowout of Northern Colorado last December, Walker racked up four personal fouls and had four in the Buffs' next game, another lopsided victory, this time over Omaha, on Dec. 16. As Colorado got underway with its conference slate, Walker managed to get whistled for four personal fouls in a nine-minute appearance against UCLA, a 65-62 loss for the Buffs, on Jan. 2 in Westwood. When Oregon visited the CU Events Center Jan. 7, Walker again had four fouls, this time in 13 minutes on the floor. Walker ended up missing six straight games towards the tail end of the regular season with an ankle injury and when he returned to action in a Feb. 25 game against USC, recorded four fouls in just eight minutes. Needless to say, with Walker's minutes in 2021-2022 expected to rise considerably due to the Buffs' overall youth, him getting in foul trouble and as a consequence, having to sit on the bench for extended periods of time, will not be conducive to the team's overall success. "I’ve spoken with him, but my big fear with him based on last year is foul trouble," Tad Boyle said. "He got in foul trouble and he played 14 minutes a game. If we want Jabari to play 25 to 30 minutes a game, he has to stay out of foul trouble to do that.” No one seems to understand this more than Walker himself, who has pinned avoiding fouls as a major area he aims to be better in as the regular season draws closer. "If I’m in foul trouble, I can’t be on the court," he said. "I feel like that’s the biggest thing that I’ve been working on, as well as developing different aspects of my game — not the skill aspect, but the defensive aspect, not fouling as much and showcasing my abilities on the court.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZej8J2Xv/Cdl7LwnZiA8J2XsvCdl67wnZiA8J2XvPCdl7sg8J2X lPCdl7nwnZe5LfCdl6PwnZeu8J2XsC3wnZ+t8J2frjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRUJkdWVjZTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEVCZHVlY2UxPC9hPiDinqHvuI8gQWxsLVBhYy0xMjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamFiYXJpNTIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBqYWJhcmk1MjE8L2E+IOKeoe+4jyBIb25vcmFibGUgTWVudGlvbiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29CdWZmcz9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQnVmZnM8L2E+IPCf pqwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL21YZGF4dExJb3IiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9tWGRheHRMSW9yPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENvbG9yYWRvIE1l biYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAQ1VCdWZmc01CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DVUJ1ZmZzTUJCL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ4MzA0ODYw MTI2ODY3NDYxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTMsIDIw MjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==