Colorado veteran Trevor Woods is one of the “OB’s” -- the 11 original Buffs who were on the roster when Deion Sanders was hired after the 2022 season and still remain as CU opened fall camp on Monday.

However, nothing about Woods’ role with the Buffs resembles what it was two seasons ago.

Halfway through last season, Woods transitioned down from safety to linebacker, where he struggled to find consistency and comfort for the rest of the fall. Woods was thrown to the wolves in some ways, trying to navigate playing in the box while in a defensive back’s body. This led Woods to struggle in the run game, where he frequently was forced to battle offensive linemen bigger than him and routinely got pushed around.

Now, despite battling an illness during the spring, Woods has been able to start building up the ideal frame that he wants to have to play in the box in 2024 and has put on nearly 20 pounds so far in doing so.

“I’m way bigger, I’m way stronger right now,” Woods said. “I was 198 [pounds] during my first game at linebacker. Right now, I was 217 this morning, so I’ve gotten a lot bigger and a lot stronger.”