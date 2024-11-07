Travis Hunter's Heisman campaign ramps up as CU star has national spotlight

Travis Hunter has his eyes set on the Heisman Trophy. So much so that he spent part of Colorado's bye week in Happy Valley over the weekend explaining to millions of viewers during FOX's Big Noon Kickoff why he’s qualified to win the most prestigious individual award in college football.

Hunter’s Heisman campaign took a hit after missing the second half against both Kansas State and Arizona due to a shoulder injury. Following the Arizona game, Hunter’s Heisman’s odds dropped from +300 to +1800 from Week 6 to Week 8, per BetMGM. However, after recording career highs in receiving yards (153) and pass breakups (4) against Cincinnati, Hunter’s odds boosted back up to +250 after Week 9. Now, entering Week 11, he is the favorite at +170.

“It’s just pretty easy for me, you can see the game, it speaks for itself. … I just go out there and play and work hard every day.”

“Nobody ever done what I’ve been doing, so it’s pretty much that simple,” Hunter said during his TV appearance. “I have offensive stats, I sealed the game on defense, I sealed the game on offense, nobody ever [has] done that before.

The Heisman Trophy is awarded to the best player in college football, and from what Hunter has produced on the field this season, the two-way star appears to be the clear favorite with the CU star making his case to a national audience last Saturday.

Hunter is quite the college football anomaly being one of the most critical players on both sides of the ball this season for the Buffs. Currently sitting at 17th in FBS in receiving yards and leading the Big 12 in receptions and receiving touchdowns, Hunter has been Shedeur Sanders' most lethal target this season through his 60 catches, 757 yards and eight touchdowns. Even missing those two halves this season, he leads the Buffs in all three categories. Hunter is also one 100-yard receiving game away from setting a single-season program record in that category.

On defense, he has yet to allow a touchdown through eight games and possesses the most pass breakups in the Big 12 (seven) with an additional 20 tackles, two interceptions and a game-winning forced fumble against Baylor.

Before Hunter came to Colorado, 114 snaps was the Buffs’ record for the most played in a game, which was set by four different offensive players against UCLA in 2015. Hunter has shattered that record 11 times across his 17 games at Colorado, including six times this season.

The other current Heisman favorites — Miami quarterback Cameron Ward, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty — all are leading praiseworthy seasons, but iit appears that Hunter is in a league of his own.

“He’s going to compete 100 percent, 100 percent every play, and he just love the game,” cornerback DJ McKinney said. “... Nobody else in the country doing what he’s doing. I feel like the Heisman is for the best player in the country, right? That’s Travis Hunter.”

Colorado is tied for second in the Big 12 after its second bye week, and the Buffs have a clear shot to the Big 12 championship, and potentially an opportunity to snag a bid to the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff, iif the chips fall in CU’s favor.

Having a healthy Hunter throughout the final stretch of the season will be pivotal for CU’s success, and the Associated Press midseason All-American at receiver and cornerback feels up to the challenge after dealing with some shoulder issues.

“My body is holding up pretty well,” he said on ESPN's College GameDay. “I’ve been doing nothing but training and recovery the whole time. This year I’ve been so locked in I didn’t get a chance to fish; (Friday) was my first time fishing in about four or five months.”

There's much more football ahead that will decide CU’s postseason fate, but in terms of December outcomes, Hunter is letting voters know that he should be the unanimous Heisman winner.

“It’s just my time to start talking,” Travis Hunter said on Shedeur Sanders’ 2Legendary Podcast on his TV appearances. “I’ve been laid back for a little minute.”