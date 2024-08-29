A lot of players claim to be a human cheat code, but Travis Hunter might be the closest thing we have to it in college football. With each passing game the two-way Colorado star looks more and more like a generational player, and he had his talent on full display Thursday night as Colorado opened its season against North Dakota State.

It didn't take long for Hunter to make his mark as he caught a 41-yard touchdown to give the Buffs an early lead over the pesky Bison, which put up a fight until the final whistle in CU's 31-26 victory.

Hunter caught the short pass from quarterback Shedeur Sanders and escaped a defender before turning on the jets to pick up the remaining 36 yards on the play.

"Travis is so explosive, we called it," CU head coach Deion Sanders said. "We said it's a pretty tough matchup for anybody, but when you're bailing and you let him catch it and face you up that's a problem. And, he did what he does. Travis is a phenomenal player."

It was only the start of what eventually turned into a career night for the junior receiver. His three touchdowns tied a CU record for receiving scores in a single game, and each one seemingly was more impressive than the last.

So much so that Hunter grabbed attention from all over social media including a hat tip from The King himself, LeBron James.