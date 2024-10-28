Travis Hunter makes history as CU star secures weekly Big 12 honor

in other news
Another week and some more history for one of the most unique players seen in college football in some time. Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter secured the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award for Week 9 on Monday to become the first player in conference history to earn the honor on both sides of the ball in a single season.
Hunter, who totaled a season-high 153 yards receiving in Saturday's win over the Bearcats, was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week back on Sept. 16 following CU's Week 3 win over Colorado State.
Monday, he earned the award on offense following his most productive outing of the year for the Buffs. In addition to the receiving yards he collected in the win over Cincinnati, Hunter had his third multi-touchdown performance as he added two more receiving scores to his season total that now sits eight.
The Heisman Trophy contender heads into the bye week as the team leader in the three top receiving categories with 757 yards receiving on 60 catches. He has 21 more receptions and 256 more yards receiving than the No. 2 player on the list, LaJohntay Wester (39 catches, 501 yards, 7 touchdowns).
Hunter has had to battle through injury this season but remains as productive as any player in the country, and he's doing it on both sides of the ball.
The junior currently has 20 tackles on the season to go with two interceptions and a team-high seven pass breakups through the first eight games this year for the Buffs. According to PFF, Hunter played all but four snaps on offense and defense in Saturday's game and 134 snaps overall.
He has played 881 snaps throughout the eight games this season.
In addition to Hunter earning a weekly honor, the Buffs had a second player join that group Monday. Running back Isaiah Augustave earned the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after having his most productive game of the season after transferring to CU from Arkansas.
The sophomore running back from Naples, Florida totaled 91 yards rushing in the victory over the Bearcats to go along with a touchdown on a season-high 22 carries. Augustave has now reached the end zone in three consecutive games as the Buffs continue to build up their rushing attack under first-year coordinator Pat Shurmur.
Augustave now leads the team with 271 yards on the ground to go along with his three rushing touchdowns.
The Buffs return to action next week following a bye when they travel to Lubbock to face Texas Tech in another important Big 12 matchup. Colorado heads into its bye as the No. 23-ranked team in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll that was released Sunday.
