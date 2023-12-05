The Pac-12 announced its all-conference teams Tuesday, and five Colorado players earned recognition for their play during the 2023 season.

As expected, Travis Hunter was the headliner, earning first team All-Pac-12 honors at defensive back and second team honors as an all-purpose specialist. Utah RB/S Sione Vaki was the first team all-purpose selection. Hunter had a stellar year for the Buffs on both sides of the ball, recording 30 tackles and three interceptions as a corner, including two spectacular picks in the Buffs’ loss to UCLA. As a wideout, Hunter was one of quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ favorite targets, reeling in 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns in nine games.

Three other Buffs earned Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 nods as well. Sanders was named as an honorable mention along with safety Shilo Sanders and punter Mark Vassett.

In his first season at the Power Five level, Shedeur Sanders proved that he was one of the top signal callers in America. The former Jackson State star finished ninth in the NCAA completing just under 70% of his passes and scored 31 total touchdowns (27 pass, 4 rush). His 3,230 passing yards set a new single-season Colorado record, all while operating under constant duress.

Sanders’ brother, Shilo, made a major impact on the Colorado defense as one of the unit’s leaders in his first season in Boulder. The hard-hitting enforcer led the Buffs with 69 total tackles and finished tied for second in the FBS with four forced fumbles. Sanders also picked off one pass, which he returned 80 yards for a touchdown, in the Buffs’ double-overtime victory against Colorado State.

Vassett played a huge role as the Buffs’ punter, repeatedly flipping the field and pinning opponents deep in their own territory. On 65 punts this season, Vassett pinned 22 of them inside the 20-yard line and only kicked three touchbacks. The Aussie also booted 16 punts of at least 50 yards during his first season in black and gold.

Running back Dylan Edwards was also named an honorable mention selection for the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year award, which was won by Arizona QB Noah Fifita. Edwards burst onto the college football scene in the Buffs’ season opener against TCU, where he tallied 159 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns. For the season, the Kansas native recorded 321 rushing yards, 299 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.