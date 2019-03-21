The addition of the transfer portal to college football has been one of the biggest developments in recent years, as players now have more information than ever when it comes to seeking a new school to attend. Instead of getting permission from their current schools in order to transfer, and in many cases being blocked from certain schools, players now have the ability to transfer to another school freely. Pretty much every team in college football has been touched by the portal in one way or another, whether it’s players coming or going, and it’s only likely to continue once depth charts shake out after spring football. Last week, we went through every name that has been publicly tied to the portal (the actual portal database isn’t public) and the school they are transferring to or from to find the 10 Power Five programs most impacted by the portal since its introduction in October. This week, we are grading each Power Five conference based on the impact of the transfers gained or lost by each programs. Today we examine the Pac-12. Note: Because the transfer portal isn't publicly available, all players listed are from media reports. MORE: Big Ten grades | SEC | ACC

ARIZONA

ARIZONA STATE

CALIFORNIA

Additions: DB Isaiah Humphries (Penn State) Subtractions: None Currently in the Portal: QB Ross Bowers Grade: C+ -- The Bears are likely losing a one-time starter in Bowers, but he wasn't likely to factor into the school's plans going forward anyway. Humphries will have at least three years of eligibility remaining and was a coveted high school recruit, so he's a nice addition.

COLORADO

Additions: TE Jalen Harris (Auburn), DL Jauntavius Johnson (Auburn), OL Arlington Hambright (Oklahoma State) Subtractions: None Currently in the Portal: None Grade: B -- The Buffaloes have done a nice job filling positions of need with three different Power Five transfers. All three players are expected to fill roles in 2019 and with the school not losing any players so far, the portal has been pretty good to CU.

OREGON

Additions: WR Juwan Johnson (Penn State), Subtractions: QB Braxton Burmeister (Virginia Tech), WR Tabari Hines (N.C. State), OL Jacob Capra (San Diego State) Currently in the Portal: RB Taj Griffin, WR Demitri Burch Grade: C+ -- The Ducks are losing some depth in Capra, who saw plenty of action during his time in Eugene. Burmeister also made a few starts for the Ducks over the past two seasons, but never lived up to his four-star promise. Oregon fans will hope Johnson can do what Hines couldn't last year, come in as a grad transfer wide receiver and make a major impact.

OREGON STATE

STANFORD

Additions: None Subtractions: OL Brian Chaffin (Rice) Currently in the Portal: None Grade: INC -- Not surprisingly, Stanford hasn't seen much impact from the portal this year. Chaffin was unlikely to be much of a contributor in 2019.

UCLA

USC

UTAH

Additions: QB Cameron Rising (Texas), LB Manny Bowen (Penn State) Subtractions: QB Jack Tuttle (Indiana), WR Siaosi Mariner (Utah State), TE Caleb Repp (Utah State) Currently in the Portal: OL Jake Grant Grade: B -- The Utes have been active on the transfer front this offseason, trading one former four-star quarterback in Tuttle for another one in Rising. While Utes fans will have to wait to see Rising until 2020, former Penn State linebacker Bowen should step in and have an immediate impact in 2019.

WASHINGTON

Additions: None Subtractions: LB Amandre Williams (Montana State) Currently in the Portal: DE Jarryn Bush Grade: INC -- After reeling in a five-star transfer last year in Jacob Eason, the Huskies have sat out the transfer portal so far this year.

WASHINGTON STATE