Here is everything head coach Deion Sanders said after Colorado's 56-14 loss to Washington State.

Opening Statement: “I’m a little under the weather so this is gonna be a little foggy for me. Great win by our opponents. Played a heck of a game, coached a heck of a game. They came to play, candidly, from the start to the finish. Obviously, it don’t look like we did. You give up two fumble returns for touchdowns and a kickoff returned for a touchdown, that’s not the recipe for a win. They executed early, they executed often. When they got Shedeur out of the game, it was just tough. It was tough sledding from there on. He had numbness in his hand, he got hit in the forearm and he couldn’t really grip the ball, he couldn’t really feel the ball. The second time he got injured was, I think when we had an errant snap and they rolled up his ankle and that was it. He couldn’t grip the ball, and his ankle, so that took him out of the game. The rest is history. Great job by our opponents once again. Very sad at how we played. We practiced hard this past week, we prepared like no other, and to go and display a performance like that, it’s not indicative of who we are, what we are, how we are. I’ve been boasting since the beginning of the season, I have not seen us quit. I have not seen us quit. I have not seen us turn it down and not want to play or not want to execute. There was some plays in the first half that I didn’t see the passion that I wanted to see. But we came and got on them a little bit at halftime and they went back out there and they fought. So I do applaud them for fighting in the second half and not giving up. These stats are… shoot, when you look at them, unbelievable (laughs). Unbelievable. We were 4-for-16 on third downs, that’s not a statistic deserving of a win. Time of possession they won by a minute pretty much which is pretty darn good. We ran the ball a little better today than we have in the past. But once again once Shedeur was down it was tough sledding. Let’s go.”

On if this performance was surprising: “Very. Very. Because it’s not who we are. I’m still trying to figure out our identity, trying to figure out who we are in turbulent times, and I still don’t know after all these weeks. I still don’t know.”

On the message in the locker room: “Yeah, it was similar to who’s gonna show up, hold each other accountable. Make sure your teammate goes out there and gives everything. I’m sorry, my head is throbbing right now. Make sure your teammate go out there and give everything that they have. So it was a sound message. They responded.”

On what you learn from this season despite missing out on a bowl: “Yeah, I mean if you compare it to last year, we try to compare it to what we’re capable of. And we’re falling short of what we’re capable of, and that’s the tough thing. That’s the thing that’s tremendously tough to digest week in and week out.”

On if Travis Hunter is okay following his apparent injury: “Travis is good.”

On if he’s considering shutting Shedeur Sanders down: “Shedeur is not that kind of player that he wants to shut down. He wants to finish with his teammates I’m pretty sure. I haven’t talked about him about it, but I’m pretty sure he wants to finish.”

On if guys are auditioning for where they stand heading into the off-season: “I don’t know about auditioning man, we’re trying to win. We’re trying to win. We’re just trying to win a football game. I don’t know about auditions, we’re trying to win.”

On if this is the toughest stretch of his coaching career: “This is the toughest stretch of, probably, my life. I’m sorry guys, my head is throbbing.”

On if the sickness he’s dealing with is going through the locker room: “Yeah, yeah, but that has nothing to do with what transpired. They kicked our butts with or without that. That had nothing to do with what transpired today.”

On what makes Washington State’s offense tough to defend: “I don’t think they had staggering numbers, they did their jobs pretty well today. I mean they threw for 288 yards. We got 3 sacks, a couple touchdowns, 18-for-30, I’ll take that. I mean I’ll take that from the defense, but we’ve gotta stop the run, we’ve gotta stop the big plays, we’ve gotta stop the third down plays. They were 6-for-11 on third downs as well. But those guys can play the game and they’re well coached, and they came out and executed. They kicked our butts. I would have never fathomed that this would’ve been the conclusion of the score. If you would’ve asked me a week or two weeks ago, there’s no way.”

On the difference from the beginning of the season to now: “Attitude. Attitude. Attitude and desire. Just attitude and desire.”

On what he plans to tell the team after the game: “What are you gonna say? What do you say? I said what I said at halftime and I challenged them to go out there and stand up for themselves, for their family, for the name on the front and the name on the back. I challenged them to stand up for that and they responded. They didn’t lay down, they went out there and fought, so I’m proud of them. I really am.”

On if he saw any quit in the team tonight: “I didn’t see quit. I didn’t see that. Maybe not passion in the first half. Maybe not purpose, the mental, the physicality that I would want to see as a coach. Maybe not that in the first half, but in the second half after we challenged them to do so, they responded. They didn’t give up. I promise you they didn’t give up.”

On Cormani McClain being picked on and the learning process for him: “It’s not only part of the learning process. Sometimes these young kids don’t understand what you put on film is indicative of what a coach is gonna attack the following week. So, they probably seen some insufficiencies on film, and they went at it. But he has to be ready to stand up. He didn’t give up. He fought till the end, and I’m proud of him. He’s certainly growing. There’s something wrong with a plant that don’t grow, and that kid is certainly growing and I’m happy that he’s growing. He’s not giving up, he’s not back there bumping and running and he’s fighting his butt off. He just needs time. He just needs time and repetitions. Thank you guys.”