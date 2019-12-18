Now that Wednesday and the early signing period are formally among us here in the U.S., the Buffs locked in three-star OLB/S Toren Pittman of Frisco, TX.

Colorado's Class of 2020 officially got underway yesterday afternoon with Australian punter Josh Watts sending over a NLI to Mel Tucker (at the time Tucker announced it on Tuesday, the time was around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning in Watts' native Melbourne.

Playing DB for Frisco Lone Star as a senior, Pittman displays an impressive combination of coverage skills and physicality. At 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, with some monitoring at the hands of Tucker and the Buffs' coaching staff, plus a dedicated effort in the weight room Pittman looks very much like a candidate to fit into Colorado's STAR backer position.

He OV'd to Boulder in early November and was originally offered by the Buffs in January during Tucker's first full calendar month as head coach at CU.

Baylor was another horse in the race to land him and he accrued a total of six offers. In Pittman the Buffaloes have secured a moldable and developable specimen who's already showing sound decision-making abilities as a DB and aggressive physical instincts when opposing offenses run the ball.