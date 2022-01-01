Top wide receiver Brenden Rice announces intentions to transfer

For the casual Colorado fan, the last week or so has been a difficult time to forge an opinion regarding the trajectory of the football program in Boulder.

After all, in recent days, Karl Dorrell made a pair of interesting assistant hires in Vic So'oto, who will oversee CU's defensive line after holding the same position at Southern California for the past two seasons.

Similarly, Dorrell hired Rod Chance to coach the Buffs' cornerbacks; Chance arrives in Boulder from Oregon, where he had been in charge of the Ducks' corners over the last two season.

However, while Dorrell has made some intriguing hires of late, they have been juxtaposed, perhaps even overshadowed, by a number of prominent Buffaloes players to enter the transfer portal.

Following the news that now-former CBs coach Demetrice Martin was leaving CU to take a similar position at Oregon, star second-year freshman corner Christian Gonzalez announced he'd be entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Gonzalez's announcement was followed by sophomore Mark Perry, also a fixture within Colorado's defense over the past three years, who entered the portal after starting every one of CU's games this past fall at free safety.

While the portal news regarding Gonzalez and Perry was softened in a sense as a result of Dorrell hiring So'oto Thursday and Chance Friday, on Saturday, the Buffs suffered another considerable blow, as standout wide receiver Brenden Rice tweeted that he'd be leaving Boulder.