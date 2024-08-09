Shilo Sanders chimed in during the head coach’s press conference and reminded him that his daughter Deiondra Sanders gave birth to his first grandson. In addition to the big family news, coach Sanders discussed other newsworthy topics during the media day press conference including his thoughts on individual players, preparation for the season and more.

Coach Sanders opened up his press conference announcing that the Buffs will be holding an open practice accessible to the public at All City Stadium next Friday (Aug. 16) at 6 p.m. MT. Sanders and the Buffs hope to provide the public a look at how the Buffs are coming together this fall as well as allow the team to step outside of its usual routine in Boulder.

“You hit monotony and you get into a schedule or routine, and I don't want to get routine,” Sanders said. “And one thing about it, when you hit a little lower, I don't want to hit the low. We hadn't hit that these guys are flying around, and I'm trying to prevent that. So the thing about when you practice in front of company, no one's going to embarrass themselves, right? When you guys out there, everybody's going to go hard.

“Cameras going to be on it. We're going to protect everything. We're not going to show what we're going to run first game, most likely, but we just want to change it up. And also we want to give the wonderful fan base opportunities to touch the young men in this program and then see him on the first hand. We're probably going to take pictures, maybe sign a few autographs with the fan base.”

Sanders and the Buffs are going for a change of scenery as All City stadium is located in the Denver area — 58 miles from Folsom Field. All City stadium holds approximately 5,000 fans and Sanders aims to sell out the first preseason look at the Buffs this year.