ago football

Top takeaways from the 71st annual CU Fall Sports Media Day

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders during their media day press conference on Aug. 9 (Nigel Amstock/CU Sports Report)
Nicolette Edwards • CUSportsReport
Staff Writer
@nikkiedwardsss

Friday was an eventful day for head coach Deion Sanders as he held a press conference at CU’s 71st annual Fall Sports Media Day, he celebrated his 57th birthday and he became a grandfather.

Shilo Sanders chimed in during the head coach’s press conference and reminded him that his daughter Deiondra Sanders gave birth to his first grandson. In addition to the big family news, coach Sanders discussed other newsworthy topics during the media day press conference including his thoughts on individual players, preparation for the season and more.

“It's going to be a phenomenal year, Sanders said to conclude the press conference. “I'm telling you what I know, not what I heard.”

Here’s the top five takeaways from the CU Fall Sports Media Day press conferences featuring Shedeur and Shilo Sanders and the Buffs’ head coach:

Open public practice being held at All City stadium

Coach Sanders opened up his press conference announcing that the Buffs will be holding an open practice accessible to the public at All City Stadium next Friday (Aug. 16) at 6 p.m. MT. Sanders and the Buffs hope to provide the public a look at how the Buffs are coming together this fall as well as allow the team to step outside of its usual routine in Boulder.

“You hit monotony and you get into a schedule or routine, and I don't want to get routine,” Sanders said. “And one thing about it, when you hit a little lower, I don't want to hit the low. We hadn't hit that these guys are flying around, and I'm trying to prevent that. So the thing about when you practice in front of company, no one's going to embarrass themselves, right? When you guys out there, everybody's going to go hard.

“Cameras going to be on it. We're going to protect everything. We're not going to show what we're going to run first game, most likely, but we just want to change it up. And also we want to give the wonderful fan base opportunities to touch the young men in this program and then see him on the first hand. We're probably going to take pictures, maybe sign a few autographs with the fan base.”

Sanders and the Buffs are going for a change of scenery as All City stadium is located in the Denver area — 58 miles from Folsom Field. All City stadium holds approximately 5,000 fans and Sanders aims to sell out the first preseason look at the Buffs this year.

Colorado’s defense “is coming" according to head coach Deion Sanders

