The anticipation is running high for both fans and the Buffs to take Folsom Field in CU’s season opener Thursday against North Dakota State.





There are still some looming questions for Colorado ahead of the game that have been unanswered throughout our reporting of fall training camp.





Those answers will come to light once the Buffs get their pads on and play against the Bison, but before the 6 p.m. MT kickoff (broadcast on ESPN), here are five important storylines to take into consideration ahead of the game.