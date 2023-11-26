Brewster thanked Sanders in his social media post announcing the news after having previously spent time on staff with the current CU head coach while at Jackson State.

To make room for the CU to have co-offensive coordinators, one of the 10 full-time assistant coaches needed to be moved into another role. That ended up being Brewster, who worked with a depleted tight end group in his lone season in Boulder and was eventually moved into an analyst role.

Early Sunday, less than 24 hours after Colorado lost its final game of the regular season, tight ends coach Tim Brewster took to social media to announce his departure from the coaching staff in Boulder. Brewster's resignation comes not long after he was reassigned within Deion Sanders' coaching staff to allow for Pat Shurmur to take over as lead playcaller on the offensive side of the ball for the Buffs.

A noted recruiter and one-time head college head coach at Minnesota, Brewster was one of the biggest additions to Colorado's staff last December when Sanders took over the program. Brewster gained plenty of attention for his impassioned speech early in the transition phase and became a vocal spokesperson for the program on social media.

On the field, Brewster helped develop Michael Harrison into one of the more successful tight ends in the Pac-12 this season after his move from receiver. Harrison finished the 2023 season with 31 catches for 284 yards receiving and 5 touchdowns, which ties him with Travis Hunter for second on the team in receiving scores.

The tight end position didn't get utilized much beyond Harrison this season, however. Caleb Fauria played sparingly while Louis Passarello was sidelined with an injury and didn't play this fall after emerging as a potential starting option in the spring.

Brewster was responsible for adding Arkansas State's Seydou Traore last winter but the top transfer ended up not making it through to the summer with the Buffs after participating in spring ball.

That left only Harrison as the notable option at the position for most of the season.

Brewster has been a coach for over three decades and his previous stops include Florida, North Carolina, Texas A&M and Florida State in addition to time in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and San Diego Chargers.

After Saturday's loss to Utah, Sanders indicated that there was likely to be some movement among his coaching staff this offseason as the Buffs look to build on a 4-8 campaign in Year 1 under the new regime.