Thursday Practice Notebook: Darrin Chiaverini sets goals for CU's offense

Offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Darrin Chiaverini joined reporters following the Buffs' Thursday morning practice, the seventh CU has conducted so far into fall camp.

For starters, Chiaverini had a specific outline for his offense in 2021 that centers around points per game.

Last year, the Buffs averaged 29.6 points per game.

However, it is worth noting that after week one and two, when CU put up 48 and 35 respective points against UCLA and Stanford, the final four games of the year including the Valero Alamo Bowl saw the Buffs fail to score more than 24 points in any game.

“We just gotta take that next step," Chiaverini said. "In my mind, for us to take the next step, we’ve got to go from scoring 28 or 29 to 35 (per game). One more touchdown is where we’ve got to be at."

"If we can be in that 35 points per game range, then we’ll be a very productive offense and we’ll be in position to help our defense close out that game. I feel strongly that we can take that next step this year."

One area that Chiaverini was particularly pleased from last year was Colorado's ground game.

Led almost solely by Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year Jarek Broussard, CU averaged 218.4 yards per game on the ground.

Broussard himself, in his first season of college football following two ACL tears, one suffered in high school, the other as a freshman at CU, averaged nearly 26 carries per game in the five-game regular season.

Now, with junior Alex Fontenot back and healthy, plus dynamic freshman Ashaad Clayton looking for a bigger role on offense, Chiaverini believes the Buffs can spread carries around and still have a potent run game.

“I told J-Brew, last year — we only played six games," Chiaverini said. "It would have been hard for him to have that load for a full year — he wouldn’t have been able to do it. Having Alex back is huge, getting Ashaad Clayton going is big, Jayle Stacks is showing up in camp — he’s a big, physical kid who knows what he’s doing and then Joe Davis...There’s going to be a rotation and there’s going to be guys getting touches.”