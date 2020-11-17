CUSportsNation - Through two games, there are already some noteworthy team stats to examine

On a weekly basis, Colorado updates its seasonal football stats. For the 2-0 Buffaloes, there is already some intriguing evidence within those statistics that are worth putting the magnifying glass to.

Sam Noyer's line has been extremely impressive: 64% completion rate, 512 passing yards, 100 rushing yards (4.76 yards per carry), six TDs (three rushing, three passing) and a lone interception.

Right now, Jarek Broussard has taken 73% of the running backs' carries; he leads the Pac-12 with 308 yards and has averaged 5.31 yards per carry.

Christian Gonzalez is another player who sticks out; out of the three DPI calls he's had so far, two of them, one vs. UCLA and the other against Stanford — both down the left sideline — have not been good calls.

But interestingly enough, against Stanford, he was second on the team, behind only Nate Landman, in tackles with 11.

Isaiah Lewis, a player that earned much praise during fall camp and has turned into a viable presence in CU's defensive backfield, leads the team with five PBUs, with Carson Wells placing second with four.

Landman and Noyer on Monday earned Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors by the Pac-12, for only the eighth time in CU football program history that an offensive and defensive player have won the accolade on both sides of the ball for the same week.