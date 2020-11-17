CUSportsNation - Through two games, there are already some noteworthy team stats to examine

Through two games, there are already some noteworthy team stats to examine
On a weekly basis, Colorado updates its seasonal football stats. For the 2-0 Buffaloes, there is already some intriguing evidence within those statistics that are worth putting the magnifying glass to.
For starters...
Sam Noyer's line has been extremely impressive: 64% completion rate, 512 passing yards, 100 rushing yards (4.76 yards per carry), six TDs (three rushing, three passing) and a lone interception.
Right now, Jarek Broussard has taken 73% of the running backs' carries; he leads the Pac-12 with 308 yards and has averaged 5.31 yards per carry.
Christian Gonzalez is another player who sticks out; out of the three DPI calls he's had so far, two of them, one vs. UCLA and the other against Stanford — both down the left sideline — have not been good calls.
But interestingly enough, against Stanford, he was second on the team, behind only Nate Landman, in tackles with 11.
Isaiah Lewis, a player that earned much praise during fall camp and has turned into a viable presence in CU's defensive backfield, leads the team with five PBUs, with Carson Wells placing second with four.
Landman and Noyer on Monday earned Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors by the Pac-12, for only the eighth time in CU football program history that an offensive and defensive player have won the accolade on both sides of the ball for the same week.
A pair of freshmen are making their presence known on special teams...
Two true freshmen who are also roommates, Toren Pittman and Mister Williams, are making the best of the playing time Karl Dorrell has given them thus far, as their 7 and 6 respective special teams points are first and second on the team.
Williams' four tackles on special teams duty is a team-high, as well.
Colorado's offensive line is off to a hot start...
Here's how things are looking on the offensive line. Frank Fillip and Kary Kutsch are tied with the team lead with eight touchdown blocks apiece, with Casey Roddick and Will Sherman right behind with seven apiece.
Colorado's o-line has allowed only seven QB hurries to opposing defenses (the Buffs have 18 on their end). Noyer has time to pass and Broussard has holes to hit. That unit has performed quite well to date.
