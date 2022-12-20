"I like the direction that the program is moving in. It’s so much energy around the school, the city, and the program itself," Page noted.

The three-star prospect is excited to be a part of the Sanders' first recruiting class at Colorado.

New Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is looking to add talent nationwide in his new venture with the Buffaloes. Colorado recently added a commitment from Blackman (Tenn.) wide receiver Jacob Page after a weekend visit to Boulder.

Former Toledo head coach and new Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis has been Page's main recruiting contact throughout the process.

Over the last two seasons at his high school, Page has put up impressive numbers - 66 catches for 1,233 yards and 13 touchdowns.

It's that kind of playmaking ability that Lewis is seeking to help turn the Colorado program in the right direction immediately.

"He likes my length, athleticism, and my play making ability," Page said of Lewis. "Their offense is a simple, yet very effective and will allow you to play fast."

Page also got to speak with the head coach Deion Sanders, which got him more fired up to be a part of the Buffaloes 2023 class.

"The Prime Effect is real," Page explained. "He’s just like a father and I am super excited to be a part of his first class because we are building something special."

Page said he also hit it off with Taijh Alston, a West Virginia defensive end transfer that is now also committed to Colorado.

