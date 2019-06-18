Three-star WR Caleb Fauria walks through his recent commitment to CU
Yesterday evening, Colorado got a major boost for its Class of 2020 commit list in the form of Caleb Fauria, a three-star WR from Attlebury, MA. who selected CU over 15 other schools that were on t...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news