Colorado making push for 2026 QB, former Purdue commit Oscar Rios

MONTEREY PARK, California — When his junior season began, quarterback Oscar Rios believed he'd one day be wearing black and gold when he reached college. The 6-foot-3, 165-pound prospect from Downey, California committed to Purdue last June and remained locked in with the Boilermakers until things started to change with the coaching staff.

By October, Rios had decided it was time to back away from his pledge and hit the reset button on his recruitment.

Since that time a number of new schools have entered the mix, and one of the new programs in pursuit is Colorado.