Colorado making push for 2026 QB, former Purdue commit Oscar Rios

MONTEREY PARK, California — When his junior season began, quarterback Oscar Rios believed he'd one day be wearing black and gold when he reached college. The 6-foot-3, 165-pound prospect from Downey, California committed to Purdue last June and remained locked in with the Boilermakers until things started to change with the coaching staff.
By October, Rios had decided it was time to back away from his pledge and hit the reset button on his recruitment.
Since that time a number of new schools have entered the mix, and one of the new programs in pursuit is Colorado.
The Buffs squeaked in a visit with Rios right before the start of the February dead period leading to an offer from offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. Now Rios will again have an opportunity to wear the black and gold again if he chooses to go with the Buffs, and so far CU has made up plenty of ground in a short amount of time.
Rios has set June 20 as his date for an official visit to Boulder, and Colorado has certainly already grabbed his attention.
"I think it was like one week before the dead period, they came down to the school, coach Shurmur, and we had a little throwing session," Rios recalled to CU Sports Report at the Rivals Camp stop in LA on Sunday. "He said they love me, and I just can't wait to build that relationship. I'm excited to build that relationship, and I can't wait to get on campus."