Along with the Buffs, the schools to make the cut are: Michigan State, LSU, Louisville, West Virginia, Oregon, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida State and Ole Miss. Other notable offers he has come from Syracuse, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Pitt, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

On Sunday, three-star Class of 2020 RB Jordon Simmons released his Top 10 list, which included Colorado. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound tailback from Powder Springs, Georgia has racked up a list of scholarships approaching 20.

Beyond Blessed to be in the position I am today🙏🏾....Top 10🖥 (No Order) pic.twitter.com/rnChAIhp6V

Simmons visited CU last month and had a good time making the rounds of campus and the Champions Center. His Georgia roots hold connections to more than one current coach on staff at Colorado.

"I have a good relationship with coach [Mel] Tucker and [recruiting assistant] Blake Lane since [they] came from Georgia," Simmons said.

Simmons was aware of the packed situation in the backfield at CU currently, but that hasn't been a deterrent in stopping him from seriously considering the Buffs.

"I could see myself there with the way they run the ball and use their backs," he said. "I'm a strong, physical speed back that can make one cut and go 80 yards-plus if needed. My strengths are speed, power and being able to read a defense and go."

As for leaders in the pack to land him "a lot" of schools are coming after him with significant interest. For the Buffs, they have planted the seeds, brought him out to Boulder and have stayed in contact. What comes next is likely the waiting game.

"I think [Colorado] has made a effort to show me what I needed to see when I went on my visit," Simmons said. "It's a very nice place with great facilities and a great atmosphere."

As a junior last fall with the McEachern Indians, Simmons rushed for 1,246 yards while racking up 410 yards of receiving.