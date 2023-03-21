"I've just been getting to know coach (Sean) Lewis ," O'Neil said. We talked a few times and then after that he started to get a little more personal. Our relationship started to strike better and then he ended up pulling the trigger with an offer."

Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral quarterback Danny O'Neil shut his highly contested recruitment down by announcing his commitment to Colorado via a Twitter post this afternoon. The high three-star never released a group of top schools, but many speculated that Colorado was high on his list shortly after offensive coordinator Sean Lewis extended O'Neil the offer on Jan. 4.

The trajectory of the program under Deion Sanders was another element of intrigue that O'Neil spoke highly of after receiving his offer from the Buffs.

"Coach Lewis was telling me that they have some high goals there," O'Neil said. "They know they can now because they have coach Prime, they have all of the hype, they're going to kind of just ride this wave. Hopefully it takes them to the College Football Playoffs in year or two."

All signs pointed to the Buffs as a potential leader in O'Neil's recruitment, but he had yet to visit Boulder at the time and was excited to make his way out west to see if everything he heard about from afar checked out in person.

"I'm super excited about it," O'Neil said. "I'm actually going to head out there pretty soon to check everything out and see what Boulder is all about."

O'Neil went on to visit Colorado the weekend of Jan. 21, and judging by today's commitment, the the trip went as well as one could go.

He joins Ju'Juan Johnson, Omar White, Talan Chandler and Eric Brantley Jr. as Colorado's fifth commitment in a 2024 class which now ranks No. 15 overall following today's announcement.