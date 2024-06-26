The Buffs continue to grow their 2025 class this week following a commitment from three-star offensive tackle Jay Gardenhire.

Measuring in at 6-foot-8, 350 pounds, Gardenhire possesses an impressive stature that caught the attention of programs during his recruitment such as Pitt, Florida Atlantic, Boston College, Marshall and others. Coming out of West Broomfield High School in Michigan, he’ll join a familiar face in the trenches as 2024 four-star defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain also played at West Broomfield.