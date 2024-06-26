Advertisement
Published Jun 26, 2024
Three-star OT Jay Gardenhire commits to Colorado
Nicolette Edwards  •  CUSportsReport
Staff Writer
Jay
Gardenhire
5.5
rating
6'8"|350 lbs|OT
West Bloomfield
West Bloomfield, MI
Class of 2025
verbal
6/26/2024
The Buffs continue to grow their 2025 class this week following a commitment from three-star offensive tackle Jay Gardenhire.

Measuring in at 6-foot-8, 350 pounds, Gardenhire possesses an impressive stature that caught the attention of programs during his recruitment such as Pitt, Florida Atlantic, Boston College, Marshall and others. Coming out of West Broomfield High School in Michigan, he’ll join a familiar face in the trenches as 2024 four-star defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain also played at West Broomfield.

Gardenhire and his mother visited Colorado last week on an unofficial visit. Following the trip, offensive line coach Phil Loadholt and quality control analyst Gunnar White called Gardenhire to provide him with an offer on June 17.

Gardenhire’s highlights from West Broomfield show him towering over opposing defensive line while moving defensive ends physically and effectively. As he wrapped his junior season in 2023, Gardenhire already has notable size and physicality in his game that will help him make a potential immediate impact once he makes it to the Buffs roster in 2025.

Four-star 2025 offensive guard Chauncey Gooden also committed to Colorado on Monday. Gardenhire will join Gooden, Alex Graham, Corbin Lasiure and Mantrez Walker in the Buffs star-studded 2025 class. The Buffs’ 2025 class is currently ranked 76th in the country.

