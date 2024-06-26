Locked In 🔒🏠 pic.twitter.com/ZyiBgepnHR— Jay Gardenhire (@JayGardenhire) June 27, 2024
The Buffs continue to grow their 2025 class this week following a commitment from three-star offensive tackle Jay Gardenhire.
Measuring in at 6-foot-8, 350 pounds, Gardenhire possesses an impressive stature that caught the attention of programs during his recruitment such as Pitt, Florida Atlantic, Boston College, Marshall and others. Coming out of West Broomfield High School in Michigan, he’ll join a familiar face in the trenches as 2024 four-star defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain also played at West Broomfield.
Another BIG offensive line commitment for Colorado today as 6-foot-8, 350-pound recruit Jay Gardenhire (West Bloomfield, Michigan) has announced his pledge to the Buffs as the latest member of the 2025 class.https://t.co/pIymwHFL43— CUSportsReport (@CUSportsNation) June 26, 2024
Gardenhire and his mother visited Colorado last week on an unofficial visit. Following the trip, offensive line coach Phil Loadholt and quality control analyst Gunnar White called Gardenhire to provide him with an offer on June 17.
I’d like to thank Coach Shurmer @LoadholtPhil @Coach_Gunnar and the CU recruiting staff for having me and my mom the last two days. I had a great time and experience on campus. Can’t wait to come back to Boulder. #skobuffs pic.twitter.com/reebYwlj9i— Jay Gardenhire (@JayGardenhire) June 13, 2024
Gardenhire’s highlights from West Broomfield show him towering over opposing defensive line while moving defensive ends physically and effectively. As he wrapped his junior season in 2023, Gardenhire already has notable size and physicality in his game that will help him make a potential immediate impact once he makes it to the Buffs roster in 2025.
Four-star 2025 offensive guard Chauncey Gooden also committed to Colorado on Monday. Gardenhire will join Gooden, Alex Graham, Corbin Lasiure and Mantrez Walker in the Buffs star-studded 2025 class. The Buffs’ 2025 class is currently ranked 76th in the country.
