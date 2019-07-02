Colorado's Class of 2020 commit list has grown stronger, as today three-star OLB Jayland Parker announced that he'd chosen Colorado over his close to 30 other offers.

A few weeks ago, the Macon, Georgia native's list had narrowed down to three potential landing spots: Colorado, Purdue and NC State. Parker visited CU officially in early June and made the rounds to Purdue recently, as well.

Aside from the above three, Parker was offered by Arizona, Cincinnati, Duke, Kansas, Louisville, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and many, many more.

In a previous interview with CUSportsNation, Parker said that Colorado's communication with him down the line had been clear and constant. Furthermore, he recently told Rivals' own Chad Simmons about seeing himself fit into the Buffaloes' defense.