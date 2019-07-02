Three-star OLB Jayland Parker is CU's newest Class of 2020 commit
Committed 🎱‼️#SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/nNhNLdEtPF— JP🎱 (@JaylandParker) July 2, 2019
Colorado's Class of 2020 commit list has grown stronger, as today three-star OLB Jayland Parker announced that he'd chosen Colorado over his close to 30 other offers.
A few weeks ago, the Macon, Georgia native's list had narrowed down to three potential landing spots: Colorado, Purdue and NC State. Parker visited CU officially in early June and made the rounds to Purdue recently, as well.
Aside from the above three, Parker was offered by Arizona, Cincinnati, Duke, Kansas, Louisville, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and many, many more.
In a previous interview with CUSportsNation, Parker said that Colorado's communication with him down the line had been clear and constant. Furthermore, he recently told Rivals' own Chad Simmons about seeing himself fit into the Buffaloes' defense.
Stay tuned for senior season! I PROMISE MORE IS OTW🎱🦍 pic.twitter.com/YsSWtxudWX— JP🎱 (@JaylandParker) February 27, 2019
If there are any themes to Parker's junior year highlights while at Westside High School in Macon, hard hitting and the ability to make open-field tackles seem prominent among them. Parker is 6-foot-2 and 214 pounds and is Colorado's first 2020 linebacker to commit and the 13th overall.
With his commitment and Gavin Holmes still awaiting a formal evaluation from Rivals, Colorado likely will slip into the Top 40 Team Rankings list for 2020. The Buffs currently sit at 41.