Colorado hosted a number of recruits over the weekend to watch Saturday's action against Washington, an eventual 20-14 win for the Buffs. One of those official visitors, three-star 2020 DB Semaj Verner of Lakewood, Calif., recaps his time in town below.

2020 DB Semaj Verner (BruinBlitz.com)

Verner weighs in at 190 pounds and is 6-foot-2. Right now, he's got 18 offers on the table — the Buffs are one of six Pac-12 programs who've offered and are after him. By all indications, Verner had a good time in town. “It was amazing. Boulder was advertised as a college town and I truly saw that," he said. "We went to Pearl Street and getting to experience the stampede was amazing. The facilities are crazy. My time in Boulder was amazing. It’s a blessing that they feel like I can play. I really enjoyed it out there, I felt really comfortable.” Verner picked up an offer from the Buffaloes back in mid-June. He of course was in town with a number of other official visitors, including three-star WR Montana Lemonious-Craig, with whom he's friends. He said it was a brief chat, but the one current Buffalo he talked to? Freshman corner K.J. Trujillo. “I did say what’s up to K.J — He’s someone I have been really looking at during the season — he’s one heck of a player, so I’ve been keeping my eye on him."