Three-star DB Semaj Verner reviews weekend OV to Boulder
Colorado hosted a number of recruits over the weekend to watch Saturday's action against Washington, an eventual 20-14 win for the Buffs.
One of those official visitors, three-star 2020 DB Semaj Verner of Lakewood, Calif., recaps his time in town below.
Verner weighs in at 190 pounds and is 6-foot-2. Right now, he's got 18 offers on the table — the Buffs are one of six Pac-12 programs who've offered and are after him.
By all indications, Verner had a good time in town.
“It was amazing. Boulder was advertised as a college town and I truly saw that," he said. "We went to Pearl Street and getting to experience the stampede was amazing. The facilities are crazy. My time in Boulder was amazing. It’s a blessing that they feel like I can play. I really enjoyed it out there, I felt really comfortable.”
Verner picked up an offer from the Buffaloes back in mid-June. He of course was in town with a number of other official visitors, including three-star WR Montana Lemonious-Craig, with whom he's friends.
He said it was a brief chat, but the one current Buffalo he talked to? Freshman corner K.J. Trujillo.
“I did say what’s up to K.J — He’s someone I have been really looking at during the season — he’s one heck of a player, so I’ve been keeping my eye on him."
Verner said that in terms of a line of communication between himself and Colorado, it started with Darian Hagan, who issued the offer. Then DBs coach Travares Tillman joined in, and eventually Mel Tucker and Tyson Summers began to regularly communicate with him.
Verner said that the multi-faced channels of contact was something that stuck out to him and convinced him that the Buffs were serious about wanting him, something high on his priority list when it comes to navigating through his recruitment.
“You look at your options and see what schools you really like and which schools build a relationship with you," he said. "Building relationships is very important to me, so that’s why I took an OV to Colorado, to (continue to) build relationships.”
Right now, Verner said Colorado hasn't yet gotten into specifics regarding whether he'd play safety or corner at CU. He's played safety for Mayfair High School as a senior this season.
"Every defensive coach I talk to is different in what they want me to play, but I can play it all, truthfully," he said. "I feel comfortable at safety and also at corner.”
Looking down the barrel, Verner has two more OVs this calendar year — the weekend of Dec. 5 he'll be at UCLA and on Dec. 13 he'll make his way to San Diego State. Thus, a commitment decision from him likely is still a bit away.
But at the end of the day, his OV to Boulder should be chalked up as successful. He specifically enjoyed watching the defensive effort Saturday vs. Washington plus the scene at Folsom Field in general.
“The environment at Colorado is amazing in how the fans get into the game," he said. "I talked to a lot of the other recruits about that, as well. The defense played very, very well. I told coach Summers that — the team tackled very well.”