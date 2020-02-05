“I picked Colorado; I feel like it was home,” Anglen stated. “I have a great relationship with the coaches. We built that relationship over the last couple months, so that was another part.”

A strong senior season afforded Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville ATH William Anglen several new opportunities at the FBS level. One of those opportunities came from Colorado this past October. On Wednesday, Anglen announced he would accepting that offer and signed a letter of intent to play for the Buffaloes.

The interest in Anglen originated because Glenville head coach Ted Ginn Sr. had a long-standing relationship with Colorado head coach Mel Tucker. As he got to know Tucker better, Anglen saw the Buffaloes’ head man as the right person to instruct his future.

“He is like another coach Ginn, so I already knew who he was and I know the standards and the expectations he has for me,” Anglen said. “They have some great coaches there who will help on the individual work I need to work on.”

Cincinnati also hosted Anglen on an official visit and his decision came down to the home-state school and the Pac-12 school. In the end, he decided to play on the Power Five stage Colorado afforded him.

“There were days where all I can do is think about it,” Anglen said. “It’s a big day for us… me and my family. I have been thinking about it ever since the season was over. It came fast. It means everything just to play on that stage.”

Anglen quarterbacked the Glenville offense this past season, but he is expected to start off in the defensive backfield when he arrives at Colorado this summer.