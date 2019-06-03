With his Top 6, he's narrowed the list down to CU, Minnesota, Wazzu, Kansas, Texas Tech and Nevada.

He holds a total of 14 offers. Not counting Texas Tech and CU, they are from: Hawaii, Houston, Illinois State, Kansas, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, Minnesota, Texas State, Tulsa, UTSA and Wazzu.

Yesterday, Anna, TX. native and three-star, Class of 2020 ATH Abner Dubar released his Top 6 list. Dubar, who's 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, was committed to Texas Tech briefly back in March, but has reopened his recruitment.

Dubar, who will take an official visit to Colorado from June 14-16, was impressed with how the Buffs, namely defensive coordinator Tyson Summers, have come after him.

"Coach Summers offered me — me and him have a great relationship," Dubar said. "He came to see me the last week of school and we talked about everything really."

According to Dubar, all of his Top 6 schools are "recruiting [him] hard." The Buffaloes appear to have done good work in expressing a desire to have him in Boulder.

"Colorado has made it clear that the want me there and I've always liked [the Buffs]," he said. "I used to watch their vlogs on YouTube and I feel like [CU] could fit me."

Other than CU, Dubar has OVs scheduled at Minnesota and Nevada this summer.

"I'm still planning more for the summer and some during the season," Dubar said. "...[The] next step will be commitment."



