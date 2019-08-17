Yesterday, New Orleans native and three-star Class of 2021 RB Montrell Johnson announced he'd been offered by Colorado, bringing his total now up to four. The 5-foot-11, 193-pounder has also fielded scholarship offers from Southeastern Louisiana, Nicholls State and Tennessee.

"I want to study something that deals with how to manage my money and how to become an entrepreneur," he said.

For Johnson, Colorado has what he's looking for off the gridiron in its business school.

"Being offered was a very smooth process," Johnson said. "I got on the phone with coach Hankton, they offer[ed] me, and [said] that they want me to come visit the school and see what they're about. I was excited when I got the offer."

As if you needed confirmation given Johnson's New Orleans roots, Colorado's Cordae Hankton , who is from the area, has coached high school football there, and continues to give the Buffs a better presence in the surrounding area than perhaps ever before, issued the offer.

#AGTG Blessed to say that I have EARNED an offer from the University of Colorado!! #Relentless #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/BdDOu9dB4S

Right now, Johnson, who runs a 4.45 40-yard dash, is seeing action at De La Salle High School as a kick returner and tailback. As he prepares to enter his junior season this fall, he seems aware of what parts of his game need polished.

"I'm patient," he said. "You've got to be patient to read the holes and set up blocks. I'm also an elusive back and my footwork it getting better, but what I want to work on before I get to the next level is my IQ of the game of football and my footwork."



Other his aforementioned offers, Johnson said that LSU and Georgia have been schools talking to him a lot, so it might be prudent to anticipate SEC interest in him building in the coming months and throughout his junior season.

In his film, the patience he mentioned certainly sticks out, as does the schemes De La Salle is using — something Johnson acknowledged as a sure to be change of pace in the event he lands at Colorado.

"Right now, we run a spread offense and at Colorado, the [Buffs] run a pro-style offense which is under center a lot — I see myself having to adjust to the offense a little bit," he said.



For Johnson, getting out to CU to see things for himself is the next tentative move, although nothing as of yet is penciled in.

"I think Colorado is a good football program and the coaches are good too," he said. "I want to go to a game out there this season."