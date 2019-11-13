Over this past weekend, Colorado hosted a plethora of official visitors, including three-star 2020 DT Jordan Berry, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound recruit from Harbor City, Calif. Berry, who was committed to LSU previously from February through October of this year, was in town with recent commits Toren Pittman and Ashaad Clayton as well as target DE Jason Harris. He breaks down how his time in Boulder went below.

Three-star DT Jordan Berry (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Berry flew into Boulder this past weekend with his mom and uncle to watch Colorado take on Stanford. He spent a lot of time with Mel Tucker and position coach Jimmy Brumbaugh, leaving town with the impression that CU could be the place for him. “I like Colorado — I think it’s a good fit for me, school-wise and environment-wise," he said. "(Going there) would make me grow as a man, it’s going to teach me fundamentals and how to work with people. (I think) I can develop (myself) out there.” Berry had received offers from seven Pac-12 schools, including nearby Southern Cal and UCLA, while LSU, Georgia, Florida provided significant SEC interest. Boston College was also in the mix. In particular, Berry said he was impressed with Tucker. “Coach Tucker is a cool, cool dude," Berry said. "He said he’s been recruiting me ever since he came to Colorado. I spent time with him over the weekend, me and my mom and my uncle — I felt at home with him and the whole staff. I felt loved. It felt like a bond, like I was supposed to be there.”