Three-star 2020 DB Jacoby Wells has Buffs in Top 7
Last night, three-star DB and Harvey, Louisiana native Jacoby Wells put Colorado in a recently released Top 7. Back in March, CU was the first program to issue a scholarship offer to him, a list wh...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news