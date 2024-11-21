Three Predictions: Colorado's finish, Texas raids Oklahoma, Ole Miss flips

Julian Lewis

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman has a trio of predictions on Colorado finishing its 2025 class strong, Texas raiding Oklahoma for a key commitment and Ole Miss flipping some key targets from SEC programs.

1. COLORADO WILL LAND FIVE-STAR QB AND ...

Deion Sanders has the Buffs charging for a Big 12 championship in his second season at the helm in Boulder. After bringing more star power to Colorado's roster this offseason, it's easy to see the trajectory of the program. Last year, Sanders landed impact freshman five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton and utilized the transfer portal to bolster the receiving corps and parts of the defense. Colorado is trending to add more star power – this time through the recruiting ranks. My Rivals FutureCast is on Colorado to land five-star quarterback Julian Lewis after his decommitment from USC. The Buffs have also positioned themselves to flip four-star offensive lineman Carde Smith away from the Trojans, and are closing the gap with Michigan for five-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng. 'Tis the season for recruiting and all eyes are on Coach Prime down the stretch.

2. TEXAS WILL FLIP FIVE-STAR OT FROM RIVAL OKLAHOMA

Michael Fasusi

Five-star offensive lineman Michael Fasusi is scheduled to return to Texas this weekend as the Longhorns play host to Kentucky. Fasusi, who is committed to Oklahoma, is making his first trip back to Austin since his pledge to the Sooners in August. Texas' Steve Sarkisian visited Fasusi's school last month, as the Longhorns have continued to chip away in this one. Fasusi was originally planning to get back to Norman for the Oklahoma-Alabama clash before changing up plans. No program has worked harder to change Fasusi's mind over the past few weeks than Texas, and this visit should be a precursor to what's ahead. The Longhorns were trending at multiple junctures of Fasusi's recruitment and are heating up at the right time ahead of National Signing Day.

3. LANE KIFFIN, OLE MISS NOT DONE WITH SEC FLIPS

Lane Kiffin (Photo by © Petre Thomas-Imagn Images)