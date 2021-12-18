Three-pointers finally fall for CU as Buffs top Roadrunners, 60-46

Despite a few first half turnovers in bunches, in addition to a cold spell of shooting, also in the first half, Tad Boyle and his players have to be feeling pretty good with Saturday’s 60-46 victory over CSU Bakersfield that was, generally speaking, a pretty solid all-around performance.

The Buffaloes (9-3, 1-1 Pac-12), who never trailed during the game, entered Saturday’s noon tipoff shooting a less-than-stellar 29.9% from three-point range on the year; in just over two minutes into things vs. the Roadrunners, CU had hit a pair of three, finishing the day with a 41% (7-of-17) make rate from deep.

That wound up being the best three-point conversion rate Colorado has posted since Nov. 15, with Saturday ending a frustrating stretch that saw the Buffs fail to shoot better than 30% from beyond the arc in seven of the team’s last eight games dating back to Nov. 19.

“We had a week off and so what we focused on was getting a lot of shots in and I think it paid off this week,” Nique Clifford, who was 2-of-3 from deep Saturday, said after the win. “A lot of practices, a lot of work, and some of the shots started to fall tonight, so we’ve just got to keep that up and be more consistent when we’re taking our three(s).”

Keeshawn Barthelemy led the Buffs with 12 points, the most he’s contributed in about a month, while Elijah Parquet also cracked the double digits, finishing the afternoon with 10 points.

Clifford also turned in an impactful performance off the bench, scoring 10 points to go along with a team-high seven rebounds.

At Friday’s practice, Tad Boyle warned the Buffs about CSU Bakersfield’s ability to snag offensive rebounds; his expectations were met in that regard by game’s end.

Colorado edged the Roadrunners, 40-34, on the glass, but allowed 11 offensive rebounds.