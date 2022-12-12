Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney wonders if Deion Sanders at Colorado could actually work, he looks at five big-time prospects who Sanders should target heading into signing day and gives his thoughts on the final two Power Five coach openings that have been filled at Louisville and Stanford in today’s Three-Point Stance:

Can Deion Sanders really pull this off?

That’s the question I’ve asked myself most over the last week or so as he has definitely provided a spark and an incredible amount of excitement around what was a moribund program, instantly winning some big recruiting battles and disassembling a recruiting class that had talented players but maybe not at the level to win big in the Pac-12.

Sanders has already made bold moves - exactly what we expected. He’s brought in some elite coaches with big-time recruiting connections whether it’s Tim Brewster or Corey Phillips from LSU or Nick Williams from Texas A&M among others.

He’s already flipped one of the best all-purpose backs in the 2023 class in speedy four-star Dylan Edwards from Notre Dame. Landing three-star JUCO defensive back Anthony Robinson was a major recruiting win that shouldn’t go unnoticed. Three-star receiver Asaad Waseem was another big victory as that provides more entry into the Florida recruiting market.

We’re all waiting to see if Colorado could get even more serious with Malachi Coleman and Kadyn Proctor as both have shown decent amounts of interest in playing for Sanders, Coleman a little more than Proctor at this point. Colorado coaches are supposed to visit four-star linebacker Arion Carter this week as Alabama has been the favorite but the Buffs will be involved there.

We still wait on former five-star Travis Hunter’s decision along with former four-star Kevin Coleman and whether they’ll be heading to Boulder as well.

High school recruiting is off to a good start but needs to keep getting better. This isn’t Jackson State where Sanders can bring in three or four significant transfers and three or four elite high school players and go undefeated. A roster needs to be stocked because that’s how bad the Buffaloes were before Sanders got there.

Colorado went 1-11 this past season. That’s both good and bad for Sanders because he’ll get the credit for any improvement on that record but he’s starting from basically the ground floor. The Buffs didn’t just lose every game, they were all pretty much embarrassing blowouts all season, the only win coming against Cal in overtime.

Colorado’s leading rusher this past season had 393 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback threw seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. The leading receiver caught 23 passes for 359 yards - all season.

The Buffaloes have not had a winning season since 2016. Sixteen of their last 17 seasons have been losing ones. It’s been ugly there.

Sanders went 27-5 at Jackson State. Incredibly impressive. But this isn’t Jackson State or playing in the SWAC. Still, Prime has had a great start in Boulder putting together a fantastic staff and making waves in recruiting already. These last few weeks before signing day could provide a real spark heading into the offseason.

Either way, Colorado is back in the news and that cannot be a bad thing.