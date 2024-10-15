Three-Point Stance: Colorado's recruiting shift, mobile QBs, DJ Lagway

in other news
Roundtable: Setting the stage for Colorado-Kansas State battle
Our staff breaks down what to watch for in Saturday's matchup at Folsom Field between the Buffs and Wildcats.
IMG teammates making the trip to Colorado for Saturday's game
The Buffs are preparing to host multiple high-level 2025 teammates this weekend when Kansas State comes to town.
Buffs expected to host Ohio State DE commit London Merritt for visit
The Rivals100 prospect has been committed to the Buckeyes since March.
Colorado keeping tabs on four-star WR Taz Williams, Jr.
The longtime Baylor pledge has been in contact with the Buffs and several others this fall.
Scouting the opponent: Colorado hosts Kansas State in titanic Big 12 duel
Everything you need to know about Colorado's matchup with No. 18 Kansas State on both sides of the ball.
Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. has thoughts on Colorado shooting for a splash recruiting finish and the standard for top quarterback prospects.
1. COLORADO RECRUITING IS COMING IN HOT
Colorado's recruiting plan under Deion Sanders has strongly pivoted of late. Initially, it was business as usual, try to bring in a small amount of highly rated recruits while focusing primarily on the transfer portal for instant-impact players. After the Buffs picked up a couple of wins early in the season, along with the national attention it immediately created on and off the field, the program shifted toward signing a larger class in 2025 than previously planned and naturally there was a whole new layer of recruits immediately interested in the Big 12 program.
It moved toward an apex over the weekend with Kansas State in town, as Colorado aimed for a second top-25 win in as many seasons under Sanders. The Buffs welcomed in droves of unofficial visitors and a handful of key official visitors in five-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, four-star pass rusher and Ohio State commitment London Merritt and UCF defensive line commitment Christian Hudson, among others. Each of the official visitors listed had never been to Boulder previously, while either considering other programs or focused on a verbal commitment at this stage of the process. Returns continue to come in from the weekend, but they're very positive considering how late it is for any program to get involved with national recruits.
There aren't many low-level prospects in the senior class that Colorado is working on ahead of the Early Signing Period opening up. Even getting these elite recruits on campus exemplifies the power the program has established on the recruiting trail, so it would be foolish to count out CU making a late swing for any of those it has zeroed in. If anyone can still pull off a late stunner, it's Sanders. We have seen it in every cycle, from Jordan Seaton last year to Travis Hunter in 2022.
2. MOBILE QUARTERBACKS ARE THE STANDARD
In checking out various NFL games over the weekend, there was a bit of a theme as some five rookie passers took the field on Sunday from No. 1 NFL Draft pick Caleb Williams to fourth-rounder Spencer Rattler. While four of the five, all but Williams, took losses, each offered something encouraging along the way including those making their first career starts in Drake Maye and Rattler -- they made plays on the move. Williams, Jayden Daniels, Maye, Bo Nix and Rattler each found the end zone and made plays as what we used to consider dual-threats in the recruiting industry. While the distinction still exists (for now, more on that soon), the line should be more blurry than ever.
Quarterbacks who can't move aren't as coveted at any stage of the game. Even those awarded a second chance after things didn't work out with the franchise that drafted them, like Baker Mayfield in Tampa or Justin Fields in Pittsburgh for example, have mobility to both navigate the pocket and move the sticks. It widens the margin for QB error and presents the defense with another layer of threat in addition to the eligible receivers and backs. It seems simple, but the rookie crop on Sunday made the point for us. The five rookies accounted for 12 passing touchdowns, but also averaged more than 40 yards rushing in the process.
It goes without saying that scouts aren't looking for a reliance on mobility, as Williams and Daniels stop in the top half of most passing metrics in the league thus far, but prioritizing overall athleticism among the premium traits of the franchise QB position should be included in most cases.
3. IT'S LAGWAY TIME IN GAINESVILLE
What a unique situation for Florida. On the heels of a potential regime-saving victory if the Gators had closed out Tennessee in Knoxville, Billy Napier will now get to showcase more of what could may become staying power. Graham Mertz is reportedly out for the rest of the season so former five-star DJ Lagway will not be wondering if it's his drive or not with this offense. It's his show, as perhaps it should have been since earlier in the season anyway. Tweak the offense to Lagway's skillset, fully, and let him rip it for better or worse.
But there are so many signs it's for the better. Did you see the downfield touch he showed on the road and in the clutch to get that Tennessee game into overtime? How about the resume leading up to that moment? The pedigree?
Throw in an all-of-a-sudden suspect Kentucky team coming to the Swamp on Saturday and it could be the perfect setting for Lagway to remind the college football world of his potential and it offers up the chance for Napier to extend his own. A scenario where Lagway leads UF to a bowl game, even against that gauntlet of a schedule, could be material for the next "30 for 30" documentary. But even in the most optimistic scenarios, a run to the postseason would have to start with a victory over the Wildcats.
