Three more CU players entered the transfer portal on Tuesday
Adding to what has been some busy roster turnover activity for the Buffaloes over the last month or so, on Tuesday, three more players entered the transfer portal: juniors Josh Watts (P), Chris Miller (DB) and Dimitri Stanley (WR).
Watts enjoyed one of the best seasons by a punter in Colorado Buffaloes history this past year, posting a 47.79 yards per punt average, with his 66 punts traveling 3,154 yards in total.
That represented a vast improvement from Watts' 2020 campaign, in which he averaged 40.89 yards per punt throughout Colorado's COVID-shortened season.
While CU's yearlong offensive woes allowed for the Buffs to lead the Pac-12 in punts on the year, Watts' yards per punt average proved to be third-best in the conference.
A Class of 2020 signee originally from Tasmania, Watts will look for a new home after serving as CU's starting punter for the past two years.
Colorado currently has Ashton Logan, a 2021 punter signee that grayshirted, delaying his enrollment until January of 2022, on scholarship.
News of Watts' entrance into the NCAA Transfer Portal was followed by that of Miller, a fifth-year defensive back with the Buffs who signed as part of CU's Class of 2017.
As a result, Miller played for three coaches during his time at Colorado: Mike MacIntyre, by whom he was recruited, Mel Tucker and Karl Dorrell.
Miller will aim to take his talents elsewhere, pursuing a master's degree as a graduate transfer while using his remaining college eligibility.
Unfortunately for Miller, his career at Colorado was hampered by a borderline never-ending string of injuries.
Miller's 2021 season ended prematurely due to injury after he saw action in just two games, while the 2018, 2019 and 2020 campaigns also saw him deal with season-ending injuries.
In total, he was able to play in just 14 games from 2018-21 (Miller redshirted as a true freshman in 2017).
Stanley, the local (Cherry Creek) product, broke out onto the scene as a redshirt freshman in 2019, catching 29 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns, asserting himself on a Buffs team whose weapons at wide receiver included Laviska Shenault, KD Nixon and Tony Brown.
During the five-game condensed 2020 season, Stanley led CU with 249 receiving yards on 16 catches.
After a 15-catch, 130-yard 2021 campaign, Stanley finishes his Colorado career with 66 catches for 734 yards and four touchdowns.
With Stanley and Watts entering the portal Tuesday, that brings the number of Colorado starters from the 2021 season who have also done so up to six, including safety Mark Perry, cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon and Christian Gonzalez and receiver Brenden Rice.
Since the end of the 2021 season in late November of last year, the Buffaloes have had a total of 17 players enter the transfer portal.