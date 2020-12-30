CUSportsNation - Three key takeaways from Colorado's Alamo Bowl loss

The 2020 football season, Karl Dorrell's first in Boulder, concluded on Tuesday with a 55-23 loss at the hands of No. 20 Texas in the Valero Alamo Bowl. True freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis made his collegiate debut and shined, the Buffs, in making a bowl game, have set a precedent as the Dorrell era prepares to enter year two and Colorado — most importantly — has some work to do on the recruiting trail before it can regularly compete with a program like Texas.

Colorado tailback Jarek Broussard moves to avoid Texas cornerback Josh Thompson. Broussard rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns in the loss (Courtesy of the Valero Alamo Bowl)

1. First and foremost, the result tonight all circles back to recruiting:

Neither team was playing with a full deck tonight — nowhere close, for that matter. We can debate the exact numbers of CU's missing players as well as UT's due to opt-outs, COVID, contact tracing, injury, etc. — but the fact of the matter is that Texas was able to reach down the depth chart to good effect and Colorado simply was out-classed in that regard. Texas backup quarterback Casey Thompson is 2020's Khalil Tate for the Buffs — a true boogeyman that CU should be happy isn't a league divisional opponent. Both he and Tate entered a game replacing their respective starter and both absolutely shredded CU's starting defensive backs. Thompson went deep countless times and tossed four touchdown passes, throwing for 170 yards and completing 8-of-10 attempts. Colorado's finally-healthy o-line in its entirety was bullied by Texas in the trenches. Karl Dorrell said leading up to the Alamo Bowl that the Longhorns are a proud and successful program as well as that he was eager to line his guys up against them. Well, if anything, this 55-23 loss proved to be a sobering reminder of how much ground the Buffs have to cover before they're remotely in the shoes Texas is in. All of that starts on the recruiting trail. Take a look at the roster comparisons in terms of personnel added from 2016-2020:

A year-by-year look at Colorado's and Texas' recruiting classes since 2016 YEAR TEXAS NATIONAL CLASS RANK COLORADO NATIONAL CLASS RANK 2020 14 33 2019 4 45 2018 4 51 2017 31 32 2016 11 65

That is downright incomparable. It's those kinds of classes that infuriates a fan base like Texas when conference titles aren't forthcoming. Fail to win in a corresponding manner and as a coach, your head is called for even in light of a winning season capped with victory in a bowl. That's certainly what Tom Herman is dealing with. The Buffs put up a respectable fight early on, despite an often pathetic-looking offense and hapless defense letting up huge plays. But at the end of the day, the 2020 Valero Alamo Bowl featured a heavyweight champ going up against a welterweight challenger.The result was predictable.

True freshman QB Brendon Lewis made his collegiate debut in the Alamo Bowl and was impressive, passing for 95 yards, rushing for 55 and leading drives that produced 20 of CU's 23 points (Courtesy of the Valero Alamo Bowl)

2. Brendon Lewis should be the focus of this one, despite the lopsided loss:

Brendon Lewis proved to be the common denominator of Colorado efficiently driving downfield and scoring points. He was 6-of-10 for 95 yards with his arm and rushed the ball nine times for 73 yards and a score. Lewis saw his first collegiate action against a proven, tough and deep team, let alone with a national ranking. And when it was all said and done, he was one of the few guys in the locker room that would be justified in holding his head up high, although I am sure he wasn't, given the loss itself. At any rate, whereas coming out of camp Lewis was described as "raw" by position coach Danny Langsdorf, he looked far from that in San Antonio. He may have missed an early beat or two in running the hurry-up offense, but settled in nicely. That was an extremely encouraging performance.

3. Regardless of the flat finish to the season, Colorado football was successful in 2020:

You have to start somewhere. Playing in a bowl for the second time in 15 years is exactly that somewhere. Nine months ago, this team didn't have a head coach, its Class of 2020 was in serious jeopardy of ever putting on a uniform, and the guy who wound up starting at quarterback was living in Oregon. It's impossible not to observe a 4-0 record get diluted by a blown game to Utah and a blowout loss to Texas, but at the end of the day, the Buffs far overachieved all expectations that were laid out of them. Players bought in to what Dorrell and his coaches were/are preaching and despite it all, the Buffs had a winning record and made it to the postseason. I think this has been an emotionally, physically and taxing year for all players involved. No one went to the locker room satisfied or frankly, agreeing fully with my point here. But the Buffaloes have established a bowl game beachhead. They have proven they can get to the postseason and now it's time to make it happen in a full season. That's where my first and second points come in. Right now the Buffs will probably be lucky to end the month of February with a 2021 Class ranked in the nation's Top 50. For now, that's OK.

UT's Joshua Moore makes a catch during the first quarter. He led the Longhorns in receptions (5) yards (86) and scored two touchdowns. (Courtesy of the Valero Alamo Bowl)