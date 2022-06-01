Three 2024 Cherry Creek prospects are recent recipients of Colorado offers

Over the last several days, three Cherry Creek Bruins, all soon-to-be juniors within the Class of 2024, have picked up offers from Colorado.

For starters, CU linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator Mark Smith issued an offer to 2024 Bruins linebacker Angelo Petrides, making Colorado the first program to offer the 6-foot-2, 218-pound prospect.

As a sophomore last fall, Petrides recorded 151 tackles with five interceptions on the Bruins team that captured a CHSAA Class 5A state title for the third consecutive season.

Two of Petrides' teammates, Hayden Treter and A.J. Burton, also picked up offers from the Buffs, both of which were announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Buffs o-line coach Kyle DeVan was the man behind both of those offers.

Burton, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound prospect, plays both tackle and guard for the Bruins. To date, he has attracted offers from Indiana, Iowa State and Colorado State.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Treter, who also sees action at both guard and tackle, holds offers from CSU and Iowa State, as well.

Colorado is currently after multiple Bruins players within the Class of 2023: EDGE Blake Purchase, WR Ismael Cisse, OLB Logan Brantley and OL Hank Zilinskas.