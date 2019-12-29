In light of Colorado's 99-54 stomping of the Iona Gaels Sunday afternoon at the CU Events Center, below are some postgame thoughts, game analysis and individual player performance breakdowns following the non-conference finale to the Buffaloes' (11-2) 2019-20 season.

RELATED: Full photo collage from Colorado's victory over Iona If I’m summing it up and being short, the way Colorado played today in its 99-54 commanding win over Iona was the way we all thought the Buffs would be capable of in non-conference play, and then some. Seven players ended the game with double digit scoring today. Colorado's make rate was comfortably above 50%, everyone chipped in, played good defense and made contributions, large and small, count. CU was dominant near the glass, too, out-rebounding the Gaels 47-24. Perhaps most importantly, the Buffaloes took another solid step in the right direction with respect to eliminating the debilitating turnover issues that had been persisting throughout the vast majority of the season. CU only had 10 against Dayton, and today, during the stretch of the game when things weren’t a total blowout, turnovers weren’t an issue. Colorado finished with 15 for the record. The number looks worse than the impact turnovers had in the game. All in all, this was exactly the kind of game that this team needed as a primer before hosting No. 6 Oregon on Jan. 2. From what I saw today, I have confidence that that game is going to be high-powered, high-intensity and fun to watch. Finally, the Buffaloes got that blowout, all-shots-are-going-in kind of victory that had eluded them thus far into the 2019-20 campaign. Colorado posted its best shooting percentage of the year and since Feb. of this year, when the Buffs shot 56% at Arizona in a 67-60 win.

These are some pretty impressive statistics. McKinley Wright IV: 13 points, 10 assists D’Shawn Schwartz: 14 points, nine rebounds Evan Battey: 12 points, 12 rebounds Tyler Bey: 11 points, five boards Lucas Siewert: 12 points, five rebounds Maddox Daniels: 10 points, three assists Daylen Kountz: 10 points, four assists Colorado hasn’t had such a spread out win like this in a long, long time. Overall, there was a lot to be happy about in the aftermath of this one. All in all, Colorado shot 34-of-60 (57%) from the floor today and was even better from long range. CU tied a school record with 17 three-pointers and was 17-of-28 (61%) from deep.

