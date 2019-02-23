Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-23 08:49:09 -0600') }} football Edit

This week in Colorado Buffaloes football offers

Coyhgouqyy7cohuj3acr
Jared Ivey
Rivals.com
Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The CU Buffs coaching staff sent out several new offers this week, including a new class of 2020 quarterback offer and a few new offers in the state of Georgia. CUSportsNation.com runs through the ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}