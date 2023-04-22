Anyone looking for a tangible reference point for just how much has changed with and around Colorado football these last handful of months needed only to look around Folsom Field on Saturday.

The Buffaloes' first spring game under coach Deion Sanders looked nothing at all like the 2022 version.

Last year the stands were sparsely dotted with fans, but even with snow and cold temperatures Saturday, an announced crowd of 47,277 fans packed the seats to gain a glimpse of the new and improved Buffs.

In general, the offense came to play on Saturday while the Buffs’ defense executed only a handful of highlights.

The secondary struggled at times while the Buffs' first-team wide receivers shined.

Positive plays came from the Buffs’ defensive front, but CU’s offensive line also helped open up sone gaps for running backs Anthony Hankerson and Dylan Edwards to make positive gains. Edwards had a 35-yard run and Hankerson scored on a 1-yard rush.

There was a lot to digest from the spring game overall.

Here were our top takeaways from Saturday ...

