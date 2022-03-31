The implementation of Mike Sanford's new offense begins on a smooth note

Among the most important tasks in front of players and coaches is taking the first steps towards implementing first-year coordinator Mike Sanford 's new offense.

Colorado undoubtedly has number of key to-do items this spring over the span of its 15 practices that run through April 23.

On Wednesday, the Buffs wrapped their first practice of spring.

Karl Dorrell plus sophomore quarterbacks Brendon Lewis and J.T. Shrout joined reporters after the team finished its session.

With respect to Sanford's offense, Dorrell indicated that things got off to a smooth start, with CU's quarterbacks handling themselves well from the jump.

“We put in a great system that’s going to give us answers for every defense and everything that we see," Dorrell said. "We can adjust into anything that we need to do (based off of) what we see. It starts with the quarterback.

"They see it, and they’ve been able to actually get (themselves) into correct plays and making great progress in making productive plays. I’m very pleased — really, really strong start with what we’ve done.”

Shrout won't be cleared for full contact this spring as he continues to recover from a knee injury suffered last August.

While he is wearing a knee brace and is limited, Shrout is still taking reps under center for CU, participating in 7-on-7 sessions and throwing individually with receivers.

He finished day one of being introduced to Sanford's offense with a good taste in his mouth.



“I’m loving it so far — It’s very quarterback-centered," Shrout said. "There’s a lot of control and a lot of elements that we have to take ownership for and really understand in order for us to function and execute well on the field. I think we’re going to be pretty multiple and there’s a lot of elements from the different offenses (Sanford) has been in.

"There’s some stuff that I have been a part of and some new stuff that I haven’t, so just learning it and mastering it over the next few months up until fall camp is going to be huge for us and all the quarterbacks.”