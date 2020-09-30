CUSportsNation - The Buffs have quietly assembled a solid corps of PWOs ahead of 2020 season

Many of them stand a good chance to see playing time and at the very minimum, can contribute on the scout teams or as specialists.

Looking ahead to the 2020 season, across multiple position groups, the Buffaloes have managed to beef up certain areas with the cost-free addition of preferred walk-on players.

Without making too much of a splash, Karl Dorrell and Co. have quietly brought in a solid contingent of players free of cost to bolster thin position groups.

Preferred walk-on players are all too often looked down upon as inconsequential. In reality, their contributions to a given team are far more significant than is regularly acknowledged.

Whether those contributions come via bettering the first team units by forming up the scout teams, making their presence known on special teams or simply enhancing the competition in a given position group's room, PWOs can often play a significant role in how a team shapes up leading into and during a season.

A good handful of Colorado's coaches have done well to bring in cost-free additions to their respective position groups ahead of this upcoming season.

While he certainly wasn't the first PWO to join up with Colorado, perhaps the most intriguing of CU's walk-ons is QB Mike Chandler out of Converse Judson High in Texas, whom Danny Langsdorf and Dorrell plucked out of the Lone Star State in early August.

The Buffs are getting an absolute steal in Chandler, whose eyebrow-raising statistics ultimately yielded him a total of three scholarship offers, none of which were P5.

His total offensive yardage as a senior was 3,844. He posted a 62% completion percentage, threw for 2,563 through the air and tossed 25 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions.

On the ground, he averaged 8.4 yards per carry, rushing for 1,281 yards and scoring another 25 touchdowns.

Colorado's lack of experience within the QBs room has been well-documented. While true freshman Brendon Lewis was one of the centerpiece recruits of the 2020 class and upperclassmen Sam Noyer and Tyler Lytle have years of experience working (in general) within CU's offensive system, what's lacking across the board is game reps.

In Chandler, the Buffs get a QB who heads to Boulder having played in back-to-back Texas Class 6A Division I Region IV title games.

The 6-foot-0, 185-pound dual threat QB at the very minimum can contribute on the scout team to prepare CU's defense for versatile, run-happy Pac-12 opponents.

At the maximum, he may very well end up turning some heads when the Buffs can return to the field and put pads on.