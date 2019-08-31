News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-31 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The 3-2-1: Colorado 52, Colorado State 31

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
@GuerrieroCU
Editor

Late Friday night, Colorado defeated CSU, 52-31, in the 2019 Rocky Mountain Showdown, scoring the most points in the rivalry since the 1952 Buffs won 61-0 in Boulder. So without further adieu, in t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}