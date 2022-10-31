Wesley Watson is no longer part of Colorado's 2023 recruiting class. The three-star receiver prospect from A&M Consolidated in College Station, Texas announced that he is backing away from his previous commitment to the Buffs the day after wrapping up an official visit to Kansas State.

"I wish to thank the Colorado Buffalo football program, former head coach Karl Dorrell, WR coach Phil McGeoghan, interim head coach Mike Sanford, and athletic director Rick George for believing in me and offering me an athletic scholarship to attend the University of Colorado," he wrote in a message posted to social media Monday. "Understanding that the CU program as a whole is in a challenging and delicate position of transition, it is after much prayer and conversation with my family, close friends, and trusted advisors in the industry that I have come to the incredibly difficult decision that it is in both my best interest and in the best interest of the Buffalo football program to decommit from the University of Colorado and pursue other scholarship opportunities. I am forever grateful to the Buffalo Family."

The 6-foot-2 pass catcher had been locked in with his commitment to the Buffs since June 27. However, when the news that Dorrell had been fired as the CU head coach became public, Watson made it clear that he would be evaluating his options.

"I’m just talking everything over with my family and deciding what is best for me and my future," he said at the time.

Since that point, Watson has been seeing expanded interest from several programs leading to new offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Houston within the last few weeks.

The offer from the Wildcats, which came in about a week after the Dorrell was relieved of his duties in Boulder, sparked enough interest from Watson for him to take an official visit to KSU over the weekend.

Watson took his official visit to CU back in late September shortly before Dorrell was fired.

The decision by Watson to decommit from Colorado leaves the Buffs with 16 remaining commitments in the class, which currently ranks 53rd overall in the Rivals team recruiting rankings and is rated seventh among all Pac-12 teams.