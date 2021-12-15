Texas wideout Jordyn Tyson is now officially a Buffalo

Colorado wide receiver signee Jordyn Tyson put together an incredibly impressive senior season at Allen High School in Texas.

Tyson, who's 6-foot-2 and just shy of 180 pounds, was a highlight reel machine this past fall, as there rarely was a weekend after which a touchdown catch or some otherwise impressive play didn't make its way to Twitter.

On the year, Tyson recorded 70 catches for 1,294 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging bit over 92 receiving yards per game for Allen.

While he was the beneficiary of a nice boost to his Rivals rankings recently, as he now is a 5.7RR, listed as the No. 87 receiver in the nation and No. 89 overall prospect in the Lone Star State, Tyson's recruitment ultimately was quiet.

Colorado represented his lone Power Five opportunity to play college football, with Tulsa, Texas State, New Mexico, Colorado State and Campbell comprising the rest of his offer sheet.

While the since-fired Darrin Chaiverini oversaw his recruitment, CU Texas area recruiter Mark Smith stopped by Allen to see Tyson about a week before the first day of the early signing period.

One of two wide receivers the Buffs signed in 2022, along with Little Elm, Texas, prospect Keyshon Mills, Tyson will join a Colorado receiving corps that featured considerable contributions from freshmen this season.

True freshmen Chase Penry and Ty Robinson were featured often in CU's offensive packages, while second-year freshmen Brenden Rice and Montan Lemonious-Craig established themselves as favorites of quarterback Brendon Lewis.

Tyson, along with Mills, are expected to join the Buffaloes ahead of next summer.