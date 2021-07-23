Texas tight end Hayden Hansen aims for September OV with Colorado

The Buffaloes may not be done just yet in recruiting tight ends for the Class of 2022. Right now, Zach Courtney , a 6-foot-7, 235-pound prospect from Post, Texas, remains the lone tight end committed at the moment but Bryan Cook has his eyes on another Lone Star State player.

Hansen was invited by Cook to workout privately at Colorado back in June and after doing so, received an offer from the Buffaloes on the 26th.

The Buffs, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas State and UTSA currently comprise the programs to have offered him and he thinks that an official visit to CU is likely on the horizon.

"(Cook and I) have talked a few times," he said. "I am waiting to take an official visit once the season starts, so we will be in contact in-person pretty soon. The ideal (weekend) is their game against Texas A&M (Sept. 11) — that's when I'd take it, for now."

Last fall, his junior year with the Weatherford Kangaroos, Hansen hauled in 10 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

In the 6-foot-6, 255-pounder, Cook feels he's found a versatile tight end that can contribute in multiple ways offensively whether through the air or on the ground.

"(He likes) my ability to have the size and strength to block like a lineman and the next play, go run a route, get separation with my size and get some yards after catch," Hansen said.