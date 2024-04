After Texas offensive line transfer Payton Kirkland's visit to Colorado over the weekend, he decided to make the full move the Boulder and commit to the Buffs.

Coach Deion Sanders and his staff have been working to restore the position group and Kirkland looks to be a solid addition to the line. Measuring in at 6-foot-6, 350 pounds, Kirkland was a three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class. He did not play any snaps for the Longhorns as a true freshman and has four years of eligibility remaining.

After starter Savion Washington and David Conner entered the portal, Kirkland is an important addition to improve the depth while getting the Buffs back up to 10 scholarship offensive linemen.