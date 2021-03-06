CUSportsNation - Texas cornerback Joshua Wiggins recaps virtual visit with Colorado

The Buffaloes followed Louisiana Tech, Kentucky, Toledo and Ole Miss in offering him.

Towards the end of February, Demetrice Martin issued a scholarship to Texas (Spring, Klein Oak) defensive back Joshua Wiggins , a three-star Class of 2022 prospect with five offers.

Wiggins picked up his Colorado offer on Feb. 26 and a few days later, was invited to conduct a virtual visit with the Buffs, where he talked further with Martin as well as Cu recruiting assistant Andy Wang.

Martin facilitating the quick turnaround from offer to virtual visit stuck out to Wiggins.

“It showed me that they’re really interested — and I’m really interested, too," Wiggins said. "Colorado sticks out the most right now."

The virtual visit should probably be considered in introductory terms, considering how recent CU offered him.

But as Wiggins prepares to continue navigating his recruitment, the Buffs proved to be the first program to bring him in for a virtual rundown of what they have to offer. Wiggins felt like he got a good overview of the opportunity in front of him in Boulder.

“I feel like I learned a lot about Colorado and I got to see a lot," he said. "They showed me a lot, so I learned a good amount. I was impressed. It was very nice and I liked everything, from the facilities, to the coaches, to the weight room — it was good.”

Right now, establishing relationships with coaches and "building trust" with programs, as he put it, are top priorities.

With Colorado stepping up first to bring him in for a virtual visit and Martin getting to know him more and more, the Buffs look like early frontrunners with him.

"(Martin is) a good guy," Wiggins said. "We’re starting to talk more, build our relationship and it’s going good. He’s experienced and can help me in a lot of ways. You can tell he knows what he’s talking about and that he has experience.”