CUSportsNation - Texas 2021 OT Ty Buchanan names Top 10 featuring Colorado

With Colorado's hunt for one more offensive lineman to bring into the fold for the 2021 class, position coach Mitch Rodrigue has sought to identify a few viable targets after a few top candidates committed elsewhere over the summer. Ty Buchanan, a tackle from Corpus Christi (Calallen) TX is one of those targets remaining in Rodrigue's crosshairs, and on Monday evening, Buchanan released a Top 10 schools list that included CU.

Calellen 2021 tackle Ty Buchanan

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Buchanan was offered by Colorado on August 4. The very next day, Oklahoma State, Southern Cal and Texas Tech all followed suit. San Diego State offered on the 6th and Purdue did the same a week later. Buchanan thus had quite the August boost on the recruiting trail and all the aforementioned schools were included within his Top 10, as was UNLV, Vanderbilt, Florida International and Indiana.

The Trojans, who are in a similar boat as Colorado in needing one more OL in 2021, have been putting up a strong fight to land Buchanan's services. Given Buchanan's recruitment blossomed in August, expect him to take some time before arriving at decision day. Other than Buchanan, Rodrigue and the Buffs have remained in contact with fellow Texas OL guard Gabe Blair out of Denton (Guyer High School). Additionally, Kansas commit Edgar Amaya, a guard from Russellville, Alabama, has also recently been courted by Colorado, which appears to have serious designs to flip him.