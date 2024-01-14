(15-1, 5-0 Pac-12) (15-2, 4-1 Pac-12)

The Pac-12 has garnered a ton of attention so far this women’s basketball season, and rightfully so. Everyone was left with one question: what happens when all of these elite teams face off against each other?

The No. 5-ranked Buffs provided a resounding answer in their first matchup against the other three top 10 teams in the conference, swiftly dispatching No. 8 Stanford 71-59 in front of a rowdy CU Events Center Crowd in Boulder on Sunday.

Colorado improved to 15-1 overall and 5-0 in the Pac-12 while sending the Cardinal (15-2, 4-1) its first conference loss.

“Super proud of our team, but also our community,” coach JR Payne said. “They really showed out today and I think it was a great experience. I’m hoping we’ll continue to build on that. So fun to play in front of a crowd like that, and in a game –all of these Pac-12 games it’s gonna be a game of runs – and when we have that type of support and energy in the building, it makes a huge difference during those runs. So, proud of our team. We were totally ready on one day’s notice. We were ready, and I think we came out and really played well today.”

In front of a massive crowd of 9,111, it the Stanford stars came out determined to silence the Colorado fans. Cameron Brink got an easy layup and then drained back-to-back 3s as a part of a 10-2 Stanford run out of the gates. But, as they have all season, the Buffs were ready with a response.

The hosts came right back, getting the score level by the end of the first quarter behind much improved defense and some timely buckets from the Colorado guards. Jaylyn Sherrod finished off the mini comeback by banking in a jumper from the elbow, putting Colorado ahead 18-17 after one period.

The second quarter involved more balanced scoring from the Buffs as foul trouble started to become an issue. Aaronette Vonleh and Jaylyn Sherrod both were troubled with fouls, and Vonleh was limited to just 4 minutes in the first half with a pair of fouls. On the Stanford side, Brink was held to just 7 minutes after picking up a pair.

Regardless, the foul trouble didn’t stop Colorado from taking control. In succession, Charlotte Whittaker, Sherrod and Quay Miller drained back-to-back-to-back 3s to give the Buffs an 8-point lead. After Stanford made a run to tie things back up, the Buffs created some more separation before halftime, as Kindyll Wetta drained an incredible shot from just inside half court to send Colorado to the locker room with a 36-30 advantage.