CUSportsNation.com

Anaheim (Calif.) Servite tight end Jake Overman has been a busy young man taking visits all over the west coast this spring. His most recent visit came this past weekend when he checked out the Colorado Buffaloes.

Overman is a top tight end target for the Buffs, so his unofficial visit to CU Boulder was an important one for both parties. And it turns out that the visit was a success.

"The Colorado visit went very, very well," Overman said. "We got in and enjoyed Boulder as a family Thursday night and woke up Friday morning early and sat through the tight end meetings with Coach Pupunu.

"We then headed out to watch the team scrimmage on Folsom Field which was cool to watch. Then we headed back and took a campus tour and got to see what Boulder is about.

"We then headed back and toured the facilities and got the opportunity to sit and talk as a family with Coach Tucker. We talked about what his visions are for the team and where he is taking his program, he said all the right things. We then went back to the hotel and got to enjoy the town for one last night before we headed out Saturday."

The Buffs' coaching staff really made a strong impression on the 6-foot-4, 239-pound 2020 recruit.

"The staff was great; they showed me lots of love," Overman explained. "I hung out with coach Pupunu and Chev for most of the day and got to know them more. They are very great guys and seemed to be very interested in me.

"Like I said earlier, I talked with Coach Tucker for a while and got to hear him talk about where the team is now and where is is going to take them. The future is very bright for them. They hit a lot of the need for my position so that caught my interest as well."

When Overman visits a school, it's important to him to be able to envision if he can spend four years there. It seems that CU checked that box.

"Boulder definitely was a great spot and I’ll be back soon," he said.

The spring evaluation period could be big for Overman as new schools can come in and offer him. In the meantime, he'll see what new schools offer, take official visits, and then make his choice.

"I have talked with my family and coaches and I am going to hold out through spring and see what else comes in," he explained. "I am planning on starting to take my officials soon and I will make a decision before the season."