Targets in the Crosshairs: Offense

Since the recruiting dead period began earlier in July, Colorado has received three new Class of 2022 commitments (all defensive players) in DE Aaron Austin, DT Erick Conley and DB Simeon Harris. As the Buffs prepare to get rolling with fall camp, which begins Aug. 5, here is a list, beginning with offensive prospects, of 2022 players they continue to recruit.

OFFENSIVE LINE:

Mitch Rodrigue has arguably been the busiest CU coach over the last month or so in terms of issuing new offers. Tackle has been the position he's highlighted this cycle, not guard, and Rodrigue's offers of late and in general reflect that clearly. Two local prospects remain on Rodrigue's radar in Valor Christian's Jake Maikkula and Cherokee Trail's Travis Gray, as does Northern California tackle Jackson Brown. Most recently, Rodrigue has dove into the familiar recruiting grounds of Mississippi and Louisiana, offering such prospects as Ragin' Cajuns pledge Bryant Williams and Hattiesburg, Miss., native Klabron Pollard. Sam Yoon, a tackle from Los Angeles, Calif., is another name to keep an eye on; he was offered in June after meeting with Rodrigue in-person down in Boulder. Carter Edwards remains the lone offensive lineman CU has committed as of now for the 2022 class.

WIDE RECEIVER:

With the Buffaloes set to retain every wide receiver on roster heading into the 2022 season, providing there are no transfers or losses to injury, the position won't be overly emphasized this recruiting cycle. That said, Darrin Chiaverini does have a handful of targets on the board, namely in Houston (Kincaid)Texas prospect Dillon Bell, who took an official visit at Colorado last month. Most recently, Chiaverini issued an offer to Allen, Texas native Jordyn Tyson and notably, Etiwanda, Calif., wideout Jordan Williams recently listed the Buffaloes in a Top 5. As is the case at offensive line, Colorado holds a lone pledge right now from a 2022 receiver in Keyshon Mills.

TAILBACK:

Earlier this summer, the Buffs missed out on four-star running back De'Anthony Gatson, a prospect who had visited Colorado but ultimately chose to commit to Southern Cal. With him off the boards, and noting CU's current commitment from Georgia tailback Victor Venn, three-star al-purpose back Jaylen Thompson appears to be the main blip of Darian Hagan's radar. Thompson visited CU unofficially back in June and plans to take an official visit this September.

TIGHT END: